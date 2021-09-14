Mexico sentences drug lord to 28 years

Mexico

Drug lord sentenced for multiple convictions

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico has hit drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes with a 28-year prison sentence for organized crime, money laundering and weapons possession.



Carillo Fuentes was a former leader of the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.



He is the brother of drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes, who died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997.



Vicente Carrillo Fuentes took over the cartel and was arrested in 2014.



In 2018, he was among inmates who signed a letter complaining about price increases for snack foods at a prison commissary.