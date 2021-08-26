Multiple dead, injured following collision on Mexican Federal Highway

Mexico

Cause of the incident still unclear

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Five people are dead, including a child, and several others are injured following a crash near Mexicali.



According to La Tribuna, multiple agencies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning on the Mexican Federal Highway Two, along the southern border.

A semi-truck was carrying vehicles on its way to Mexicali when it collided with a bus.

Four people died on scene. A child was also ejected from the bus and later died at the hospital.

Six others were injured in the crash. The cause of the incident is still unclear.