State of Baja California ranks first in female homicides

Mexico

TIJUANA (KYMA, KECY) - Baja California ranks first with the highest homicides in women since the start of 2021.

La Voz de la Frontera reported 38 women were murdered in January throughout the state. Thirty-four homicides were reported in Guanajuato and 26 in Chihuahua, according to data provided by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

Other states such as Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Tlaxcala, and Yucatan do not report a single homicide case.

Sources add the violence against women has been high in Baja California, adding 148 assaults on women, while 58 reported having been a victim of rape.