Flooding kills dozens in Mexico

Mexico

Rain from Tropical Storm Eta overflows rivers and threatens at least one dams

TABASCO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Flooding in Mexico's gulf coast state of Tabasco has left nine people dead and forced 9,000 people out of their homes.

The Mexican Interior Department estimates some 150,000 people were affecting by the flooding, most because of damage to homes or crops.

Tabasco is a low-lying state. In many places flood waters rise up to homes' roofs. In others, high waters threaten to overspill dams.

The deluge from Tropical Storm Eta is blamed for 20 deaths in the neighboring state of Chiapas. It's forced evacuations and widespread damage in the neighboring state of Vercruz as well. Tens of thousands of people are affected.

Forecasters say the flooding is the worst to hit the region in 50-years.