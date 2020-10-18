Day of the Dead celebrations get underway in Mexico

Mexico

New art installation graces street in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic may put a damper on big Day of the Dead parties in Mexico, but it's not putting a damper on the celebration.

An exhibition of 50 large scull sculptures have been placed along Mexico City's Reforma Avenue to commemorate the holiday.

Artists who organized the showing want it to become part of the traditional festivities. The exhibition will remain in place until November 10th.