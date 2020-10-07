Hurricane Delta swipes Yucatan Peninsula

Mexico

Storm barrels towards the U.S. Gulf Coast

CANCUN, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula moved into cleanup mode after a brush with Hurricane Delta.

The storm made landfall early Wednesday morning just south of Cancun. It brought driving rain, and packed winds with speeds up to 110 miles an hour. The fierce gusts toppled trees, power poles, and street signs.

The hurricane left Yucatan's resort-studded coast without electricity. However, there were no reports of deaths or serious injury.

By Wednesday afternoon, workers began taking down the plywood used to protect doorways and windows.

Delta is now heading towards the Gulf Coast. It's expected to roar ashore Friday in Louisiana.