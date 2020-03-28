Mexican President AMLO to visit Border

Mexico

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA/KECY) - In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit San Luis Rio Colorado in Sonora and Mexicali in Baja California.

The announcement was made on Friday during a press conference.

AMLO mentioned that he is set to land on Friday night in Tijuana to then head over to Mexicali the next day, while there he is set to tour a sports complex that was recently built.

On that same day, he is set to continue his tour of the border towns in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora. Then on Sunday, he will then head to the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

He also made sure that he will not be having any close contact with any people as a means of prevention.

His visit to the northern states is part of a tour that was supposed to take place 3 months ago.