today at 8:39 AM
Amazon launches new $5 prescription plan

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Amazon is expanding its push into healthcare with a $5 per-month unlimited, generic prescription drug delivery service.

The plan is called "Rx Pass."

It includes 60 generic prescription drugs that treat various common conditions like allergies, inflammation and high blood pressure.

Amazon says the delivery service will launch immediately in most states, except for states with specific prescription delivery requirements like California, Texas and Minnesota.

Also, it is not available for customers enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, or any other government health care program.

You don't have to have insurance to get RX Pass, but you do have to have Amazon Prime, which costs $139 a year.

Jacqueline Aguilar

