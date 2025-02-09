Skip to Content
Amberly’s Place celebrates 25 years of advocacy with Venetian-themed Gala

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place hosted their "Venetian Dreams Gala" Saturday night in celebration of a significant milestone: 25 years of advocacy and service.

The event was held at the Q Resort and Casino, where attendees dressed in formal attire with a touch of mystery added by Venetian-style masks.

The evening featured reflections on the organization's work, expressions of gratitude to community supporters, and a renewed call to action in supporting victims of abuse.

Proceeds supported the organization's mission to provide trauma-informed care and advocacy for victims of abuse.

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter.

Dillon Fuhrman

