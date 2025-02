WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in Wellton should prepare for a temporary water outage this Friday, February 7.

According to the Town of Wellton, they will be replacing a main valve on Mohawk Boulevard, shutting off water to all properties north of Interstate 8 (I-8) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officials apologize for the inconvenience and direct any questions to town hall at (928) 785-3348.