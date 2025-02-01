Skip to Content
Department of Defense helping Yuma Sector Border Patrol

By
today at 2:26 PM
Published 2:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol Yuma is getting help from the US to assist them with border security efforts.

Service members from the Department of Defense from Fort Drum in New York came out to lend a helping hand in order to help handle the migrants at the border.

They're focusing on the 126 mile stretch of land that makes up the Yuma Sector.

"They're monitoring observation posts out in the desert, between ports, they are able to help to monitor cameras, detection equipment and they also have additional skills where they can help keep our fleet, vehicles maintained and up to speed," said Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Justin De La Torre.

