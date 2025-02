YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There is a new temporary migrant shelter in San Luis, Mexico to hold those that have been deported back to Mexico in the recent days.

Currently, there are two migrant shelters in San Luis, Don Chon and Casa de Migrante.

The Mexican Consulate was able to share with us it started functioning last week and it can hold up 2,500 migrants.

All this comes after President Trump has announced his mass deportation efforts.