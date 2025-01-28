Skip to Content
Local organization better supporting Yuma County

Published 11:44 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elevate Southwest was created in 2020 all in efforts to better support and create more jobs and opportunities in Yuma.

At the latest Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, the president and CEO of Elevate Southwest shared what are some challenges they have seen within the community.

"Lack of high tech facilities that we can use to assist the economic development in municipalities to attract new businesses," said Jerry Cabrera, President and CEO of Elevate Southwest.

According to the US Census Bureau, 17.4% of Yuma County has a Bachelor's Degree while the state of Arizona sits at about 33.5%.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

