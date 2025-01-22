City of San Luis announces completion of Street Light Project

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced that 18 LED street lights have been successfully installed.

In a press release, the street lights are located "along the northern side of County 22nd Street, extending from 4th Avenue to 10th Avenue," and it will "enhance safety and visibility in the area."

The City says the project was in collabortation with Arizona Public Service (APS), "hich installed the new streetlights on the existing poles," and says the project "represents a $24,260 investment aimed at improving driving conditions and increasing the safety of community members, particularly during evening hours, by providing brighter and more reliable lighting."

In addition, the City says they are working "to secure a temporary traffic signal at County 22nd Street and 4th Avenue to establish a permanent traffic signal in the coming months."