Fire in apartment complex put out by sprinkler

today at 8:45 AM
Published 9:24 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at an apartment complex over the weekend.

In a press release, the incident happened at around 3:00pm on Sunday, January 19 in the area of West 30th Street.

YFD says crews found a "large multifamily residential complex with an active sprinkler head flowing," after they arrived.

YFD adds that Yuma Engine 6 (YE06) also found a "cooking fire on the back patio" of the complex that was "extinguished by the sprinkler system," and crews "immediately shut down" the system and "reset the alarm panel."

No injuries were reported, according to YFD.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

