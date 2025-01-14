Keeping pets and plants safe this winter: Expert advice for cold weather care

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Protecting your pets and plants from colder temperatures.

As winter sets in, Doctor Cheryl Haugo from Desert Veterinary Clinic says there are certain things you should do to take care of indoor pets: "Keep them away from the window, keep them away from the door where there’s drafts and things like that. Give them something to protect them."

If you have outdoor pets, Haugo says, "You can build them a little box or a little place to hang out when they by themselves in the middle of night. Give them shade and protection from the winds."

Meanwhile, Alfonso Fretoso from Yuma Nursery Supply sales said when protecting your plants from these colder temperatures, the main thing to keep in mind is to protect the roots.

"When the roots are moist or a little bit wet, the frost won’t get to them as much as if they were dry," Fretoso remarked.

You can also cover your plants with a sheet to protect them from being burned to the top

"This is burlap, but ideally a sheet would be better. Just put the sheet on top of the plants like this and that should be enough," Fretoso added.