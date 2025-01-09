Somerton man killed by driver on New Year’s morning

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Somerton man killed after he was hit by a driver who's now facing one count of second-degree murder.

Esteyan Medel was only 21-years-old when he was killed on the morning of New Year’s Day. His family has chosen to speak out about their loss in hopes of getting more answers from Somerton Police.

Medel was hit on south Somerton Avenue and West County 15th Street.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, but the family says that's not what happened.

"The guy that hit him took off, hit my son, and took off left him on the ground," said Steve Medel Jr. the father of the victim.

We have reached out to Somerton PD multiple times for an interview or at least to clear up the facts of this story but they have yet to grant us an interview.

Police have been saying they will get back to us but don't provide a specific day or time.

We confirmed with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) that the driver, 45-year-old Alfredo Enriquez Flores, did leave the scene of the crash, but they arrested him that day.

He's facing at least two felony charges, including second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

He's being held at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

Meanwhile, Medel's family describes the kind of person Esteyan was.

“Warm-hearted, never talked back, never got in trouble, never did nothing to nobody, he hardly went out. I mean, if I can count that was like the fourth time he ever went out in his life,” said Steve.

The family is hosting a fundraiser at Famous Dave's at the Yuma Palms Mall on January 18 from four to 8 p.m.

"He was part of us he was part of the community and we just want to reach out and just the way he left you know, we’re just as shocked as you know people can hear this story about him and just show your love and we’ll see what happens from there,” said Esteyan's uncle Mark Anthony Medel.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe, you click on the link here.