One dead in Somerton car crash on New Year’s Day

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in Somerton.

Somerton police say it happened on East Madison Street in Somerton early on New Year's Day morning.

Medical emergency personnel arrived at the scene but by then, the pedestrian had died.

We reached out to police asking for his name and age but we're waiting to hear back.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash is still under investigation.

The police department encourages anyone with any information to call them or 78- crime to remain anonymous.