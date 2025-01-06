Skip to Content
SLPD working to improve security in the city

today at 7:10 AM
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is working to improve security in the city and reduce crime in Yuma County.

Thanks to technology, they will be able to install a system of surveillance cameras in place where different crimes are frequently committed.

"We are obviously trying to get more technology. We recently received a camera system that we purchased. It is made for the purpose of surveillance, so if we have an area where there is a crime happening very constantly, we can go and activate these cameras. These cameras will be mounted in certain areas and they will be hidden."

Lt. Emmanuel Botello, San Luis Police Department

SLPD strives to improve security in the city in order to make residents and visitors feel comfortable.

