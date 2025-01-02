Follow up to California double homicide suspect found by Yuma police

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A double homicide suspect was arrested by Yuma police on Monday, December 30, 2024, after police conducted a civil traffic stop.

The arrest was made at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of W. 16th Street, near E. Main Canal Road.

Danny Garibay, 23, was on a bicycle and moved onto oncoming traffic when an ambulance passed by.

"Cars were swerving to miss him. Once the ambulance passed, he came back into the continuous turn lane. Officer Belizaire decided to try and educate the bicyclist for bicycle safety, which is what our officers do a lot," said Yuma Chief of Police Thomas Garrity.

He attempted to flee the scene but was eventually caught by police after he gave a fake name and fake date of birth.

"The individual was carrying a gun with a obliterated serial number and methamphetamines, he refused to give any type of identification," said Chief Garrity.

Chief Garrity uses this as an example of why officers are always cautious while on the job.

"It's for their safety because again, they never know who they're coming in contact with, it could be somebody who's just having a bad day forgot to stop at a stop sign, or could have just committed a double murder and didn't want to go to jail,” said Chief Garrity.

Garibay is being held on a bond of $35,000 and has already made his first court appearance. His second appearance is set for Friday.