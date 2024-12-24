Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma man to face jail time after accepting plea deal

YCSO
By ,
New
today at 5:54 AM
Published 6:00 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of shooting his friend with a shotgun accepted a plea deal in court and will now face jail time.

19-year-old Angel Campa accidentally shot and killed 19-year-old Raymond Ruiz in the chest near 3rd Avenue and 20th Street on June 10 of this year.

Campa initially fled authorities before turning himself in days later.

Campa pled guilty to one count of manslaughter and will be sentenced on January 9, 2025. He faces up to 10.5 years in prison.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content