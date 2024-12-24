Yuma man to face jail time after accepting plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of shooting his friend with a shotgun accepted a plea deal in court and will now face jail time.

19-year-old Angel Campa accidentally shot and killed 19-year-old Raymond Ruiz in the chest near 3rd Avenue and 20th Street on June 10 of this year.

Campa initially fled authorities before turning himself in days later.

Campa pled guilty to one count of manslaughter and will be sentenced on January 9, 2025. He faces up to 10.5 years in prison.