One man injured from a gunshot wound

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

In a press release, the incident happened Monday at around 7:50 a.m. in the area of S. Walnut Avenue and E. 21st Street.

YPD says a 39-year-old man was shot, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, at an unknown location and "drove himself to the area of Walnut Avenue where police was called."

YPD then says there's no information on a suspect at this time, and the man was taken to Onvida Health for medical treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing, but if anyone has information about the case, they can call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.