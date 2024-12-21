YCSO issues notification on a Level 3 sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is notifying the community regarding a Level 3 sex offender in the area.

According to the notification, Paul T. Chapman Jr., 51, informed YCSO that he is residing in the 12000 block of S. Renee Avenue in Yuma.

YCSO described Chapman as five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing 147 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes, and is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

YCSO says Chapman pled guilty back in November of 1995 and "was convicted of Rape/Carnally with a minor in the Chesterfield County Circuit Court in Chesterfield, Virginia."

Chapman was sentenced to eight years in prison, but YCSO says the sentence was suspeneded for 10 years, meaning the sentence was "contingent on Chapman completing a 10 year period without any further offenses during that period."

As a result, YCSO says the suspended conditions required him to serve one year in the county jail and "be placed on probatio upon release."

The victim was a young girl known to Chapman, according to YCSO.

YCSO says Chapman is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.