Locals donate to the Kelvin Gastelum’s Christmas Toy Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents came together on Saturday morning to support KG's 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive, organized by Kelvin Gastelum.

The event, held at Yuma Grit Combat Athletics, aimed to collect toys for families in shelters and government assistance programs.

From 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., donors dropped off new, unwrapped toys at the South 2nd Avenue location.

Reflecting on the importance of the event, Gastelum shared his motivation for continuing the tradition, "We're hoping to collect toys for families that are in shelters, that are in government programs. We did this last year, and it was a big success. I saw firsthand how much of a blessing this is, so we're doing it again this year."

The toy drive built on last year's success, bringing joy to children and families in need during the holiday season.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the event once again proved to be a heartwarming highlight of the holiday season.