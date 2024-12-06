Skip to Content
Yuma Rotary’s Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry is here

today at 12:53 PM
Published 12:59 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Rotary is hosting the 66th Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry Friday.

The event is happening at the Yuma Civic Center from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where there will be music, food, drinks, prizes and other activities.

Tickets for the event are $15, and Jeff Kammann, Walt Kammann's grandson, says the funds Yuma Rotary gets "goes towards out scholarship programs and a lot of the other great things that that we give money to throughout the year."

KYMA spoke with Kammann earlier this week, where he said it was an honor to continue his grandfather's legacy and "keep this tradition going."

Valeria Rodriguez will have the full story later this evening.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

