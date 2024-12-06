Yuma Rotary’s Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry is here

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Rotary is hosting the 66th Annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry Friday.

The event is happening at the Yuma Civic Center from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where there will be music, food, drinks, prizes and other activities.

Tickets for the event are $15, and Jeff Kammann, Walt Kammann's grandson, says the funds Yuma Rotary gets "goes towards out scholarship programs and a lot of the other great things that that we give money to throughout the year."

KYMA spoke with Kammann earlier this week, where he said it was an honor to continue his grandfather's legacy and "keep this tradition going."

Valeria Rodriguez will have the full story later this evening.