Locals harvest their own food through U of A Yuma extension

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, the local University of Arizona Agriculture program gave locals the chance to harvest their own food.

"U Pick" allows citizens to come and pick whichever available crops they want.

It cost $15 to fill up a bag, and the University sold over 100.

Holly and Arleigh Pendleton, a local couple, was able to share their experience.

"Better than even a farmer's market 'cause you're actually seeing it in the soil. You're seeing how they're cutting it. It's definitely a unique experience. It's a step closer to the actually growing of yourself," said Holly.

The event is meant to bring locals closer to the agriculture industry.

"Our goal with this garden is to help people kind of understand the production process, as well as the work that goes into producing their food, but also harvesting it," said Tracy Waters the Family and Health Sciences Lead for U of A Yuma.

The Pendletons share why they recommend the event and describe its importance to Yuma.

"It's very fresh 'cause it's been picked by yourself or by the gardners here helping you. You also get to see more about where your food actually comes from which is really important. When there's no farmers there’s no food, you should definitely bring your kids as well so that they're learning that to," said Holly.

This event will be held every other Thursday through next March.