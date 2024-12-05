Skip to Content
Deputy City Director earns prestigious fellowship

City of Yuma
today at 11:03 AM
Published 11:43 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announced that Deputy City Director Rodney Short has earned the Flinn-Brown Fellowship from the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership.

In a press release, the fellowship "provides networking and in-depth learning about Arizona policy and politics with a goal of providing long-term support and development for civic leadership."

According to the city, Short was among the "28 Flinn-Brown Academy finalists selected for the 2024 class" as the participats are "experienced civil leaders and highly accomplished professionals representing diverse perspectives."

The city says the participants "completed an intensive 14-week program that included presenting a project to members of the Arizona legislature."

The city also says Short's job is "working with legislators regarding bills and how their proposed legislation potential impacts Yuma," and Short credits the fellowship for "broadening his perspective on policy issues and who is affected by them."

"The program showed me a different way of thinking about Arizona's issues," Short said. "I thought I was good at looking at things objectively before, but this program expanded that skill. I had not realized before how much room I had to grow."

To learn more about the fellowship, click here. To learn more about Short's journey to earning the fellowship, click here.

