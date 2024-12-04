Locals react to new tax refund proposition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Voters in Arizona have passed a law allowing property owners to receive a tax refund if the city does not enforce laws or ordinances tied to public nuisances.

Proposition 312 allows for this tax refund to happen, however, some are in favor of the new law, while others say the tax refund might be too much.

"I don't think it's fair. We can't control the decisions of people or actions people take...we can put signs," said Yuma County Board of Supervisor Martin Porchas.

Porchas says it will be hard to differentiate these public nuisances.

"If the individual is not doing anything wrong, or caught in the act, I mean, sometimes it's hard to prove. I mean, if he's caught in the act, I don't think we need that 312," explained Martin.

While local business owner Clyde Edgar says he agrees with the new prop.

"If we pay the police and we pay the city to take care of our issues, I think that they should take care of the issues and not the people who pay the taxes," said Edgar.

The local store owner says he has constant problems with homeless people and his business.

"Defecation in front of the store, urinating on the doors, or the corners near the store, people walking in the store and asking to use the restroom when this is not a public restroom place," continued Edgar.

He shares where these homeless people can go rather than wandering around his store.

"There should be someplace for those people to go to where they can rest and use restrooms, and basically take care of themselves without having to come into local shops," said Edgar.

While Porchas has some advice on how to use the new law regarding these nuisances.

"Report it, but make sure it's something that is there all the time, not just someone that just went by and did something and think it's a public nuisance that it’s always been there," said Porchas.

Supervisor Porchas says he thinks police will receive more calls and could possibly be distracted because of this new prop.