Local non-profits and recipients share the importance of Giving Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On this Giving Tuesday, people throughout Yuma County are encouraged to donate to local non profits, which includes the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) and scholarships for Arizona Western College (AWC).

Rayna Ramirez, a local student at Arizona Western College and mother of four shares how much any extra money she can get, means to her.

"When you're going through challenges, especially when you're trying to do something positive to better yourself, it can sometimes be challenging to keep that positive motivation so knowing that you know there is support out there, people want to help you," said Ramirez.

On Giving Tuesday, the local community college is highlighting their Gold Heart’s funds, which acts as an emergency fund for students.

The foundation provided over $16,000 in emergency support this past year.

"It's really all about helping students who have already chosen to come to school, stay in school, and persist even when they have a crisis, so our Gold Heart fund helps students who have transportation challenges, or who are experiencing food insecurity, or even homelessness," said Lorraine Stoft, the VP for Advancement and Executive Director of the AWC Foundation.

HSOY is another local non profit who have raised $7,500 so far, and they share how days like Giving Tuesday help.

"We operate this shelter 100% on donations, grants, events...we have a little bit of money that come in through our contracts, but primarily all the money that comes through our facility is through donations, grants, and events," said Annette Lagunas, the Executive Director for HSOY.

To donate to AWC, click here, and to donate to HSOY, click here.