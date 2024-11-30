Yuma locals take on Black Friday shopping

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many locals throughout Yuma County made their way to the stores to try and get some holiday deals.

According to Statistics.BlackFriday, over 35% of Americans plan to purchase something on Friday. Over 70% of US consumers intend to shop online.

Local Yuma shopper Ricky Ayala recently purchased a home with his wife, making it the first Black Friday where they can participate together.

He shares how good the experience and some of these deals are.

"I walked in there, I wasn't expecting to buy anything, but when I realized how affordable this was. I was like, 'I got to take this. It's like practically free,'" said Ayala.

Another local shopper talks about how convenient Black Friday is with Christmas right around the corner.

"It seems like if you plan ahead, and you know what you're looking for, you can save money if you try to buy it on sale days, which is going to be today, so like this for like the bigger ticket items like I said," said local shopper Haani Patchen.

Ayala has some advice for those considering to Black Friday shop in the future.

"You're not going to find the deals unless you chase them, so Black Friday you don't even have to chase the deal, they're already there waiting for you, so if you're looking for a discount, if you want to save money, if you want to get the best bang for you’re buck, Black Friday would be the day," said Ayala.

Black Friday sales this year are projected to reach almost $11 billion nationwide.