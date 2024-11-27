Local World War II veteran celebrates 104th birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday was the 104th birthday of a local World War II military veteran.

Jimmie Robinson and some of his close friends celebrated his birthday at the American Veterans Services Organization.

Robinson is the youngest of 17 kids and joined the Air Force when he was 21 years old.

Jimmie says he's grateful for the long life he's lived and knows not everyone he served with him was as fortunate.

“I’m thinking how lucky I am, and they didn’t get to come back and love a beautiful girl and tell them how much they love them, I’ve got to do that," said Robinson.

Despite his age, those close to Jimmie say he is still very active.

His strength and endurance continue to inspire those around him.

“He hiked in and out of the Grand Canyon for his 90th birthday and I thought if I can do any piece of that then I’m going to consider myself very lucky," said a friend of his Kay Cagle.

As he continues to live a long and eventful life, he says he has learned quite a bit.

On his birthday, he has a gift for all of us, some advice.

“I think you’re just supposed to live life and take it the way it comes, and I don’t think there’s never been anything bad happen to me there’s things that happened to me but eventually they turned out to be enlightening," said Jimmie.

From everyone here at KYMA, we do wish Jimmie a very Happy Birthday!