Skip to Content
Local News

Local woman helps kids in Yuma this holiday season

Maria Arreola
By
New
today at 11:49 AM
Published 1:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local is giving back this holiday season to kids in Yuma County and in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

She has been giving back to the kids in Mexico for the last three years and this year is the first year in which she is giving back to kids in Yuma.

Maria Arreola, Founder and CEO of Amor de Dios along with Rachel De Young Vice President of Amor de Dios, are asking the community for various donations such as:

  • Gently used toys
  • Clothes
  • Blankets
  • Toiletries
  • Food
  • And monetary donations; you can donate through Zelle at 928-550-0289

The event giveaway is will be December 20, 2024 at the West Wetlands Park from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Some of the drop off locations are:

  • Divine Curves
    • 2740 W 8th Street Suite B Yuma, Arizona
  • Income Tax y Mas
    • 722 Urtuzastegui Street San Luiz, Arizona
  • 1549 D Street San Luis, Arizona
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content