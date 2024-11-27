Local woman helps kids in Yuma this holiday season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local is giving back this holiday season to kids in Yuma County and in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

She has been giving back to the kids in Mexico for the last three years and this year is the first year in which she is giving back to kids in Yuma.

Maria Arreola, Founder and CEO of Amor de Dios along with Rachel De Young Vice President of Amor de Dios, are asking the community for various donations such as:

Gently used toys

Clothes

Blankets

Toiletries

Food

And monetary donations; you can donate through Zelle at 928-550-0289

The event giveaway is will be December 20, 2024 at the West Wetlands Park from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Some of the drop off locations are: