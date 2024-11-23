Two kids adopted during 16th Annual Adoption Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted the 16th Annual Adoption Day Saturday morning.

The event started at 9:00am and took place at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, and coincides with National Adoption Day, which is held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

One of the justices for the court, Judge Levi Gunderson, shares the importance of adoption:

"Adoption is always a very happy occasion. In Juvenile Court, I would say that Judge Farrar and I look at adoptions as one of the highlights of our jobs. And National Adoption Day is a day where the community can get together and celebrate families that are expanding their size and their love by adding one or more children into their family. And a lot of times there are multiple agencies that help out in that process, and those agencies are represented here today as well."

The agencies Judge Gunderson is referring to are CASA, the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Arms of Love Foster Care and more.

Judge Gunderson also said at least 13 families adopted 20 children during last year's Adoption Day event. However, two families adopted two children during this year's Adoption Day event.

The event lasted until 10:00am.