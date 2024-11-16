Skip to Content
Colorado River Balloon Festival continues this weekend with “Desert Glow” event Saturday night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival continues this weekend with their annual Desert Balloon Glow event on Saturday night at Desert Sun Stadium.

At Saturday night's event, dozens of tethered hot air balloons glow brightly in the night sky, illuminated by their burners firing at full blast.

The yearly Caballeros de Yuma event showcases over 20 balloons in the sky from Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17.

This is the 34th year that the event has been held and the chairman of the Balloon Festival says that this is a great event for families to come out and enjoy.

They will be collecting canned goods at each sunrise balloon launch to help the Crossroads Mission.

