Yuma County Drug Court Celebrates 100th Graduation, Marking 25 Years of Life-Changing Support

The Yuma County Drug Court Program celebrated a major milestone Tuesday night, holding its 100th graduation ceremony and marking 25 years of dedication to helping individuals overcome addiction. Since its inception in 1998, the program has been a lifeline for those seeking to break free from substance abuse, offering a path to recovery through support, structure, and accountability instead of incarceration.

The Yuma County Drug Court was established with a clear purpose: to help people battling addiction make a lasting change by providing rehabilitation and resources tailored to each individual’s journey. The program focuses on guiding participants through structured support, counseling, and personal accountability, equipping them with the tools necessary for a life free from addiction.

For recent graduate Jeffrey Kroger, the program has been transformative. “It’s really made me a better person that I never thought I could be,” he said. Kroger shared how the program’s impact allowed him to find strength and purpose, a change he hopes will continue as he moves forward in life. “For anybody who’s trying to seek out help, really look deep within yourself for the help. If you truly want to change… it’s only gonna happen if you truly want it. And I truly wanted this, so it helped me change my entire life,” Kroger said.

Probation Services Supervisor Paul Castro has seen the positive effects the program has had on graduates over the years. Speaking at the ceremony, he shared how it’s incredibly rewarding to see former participants thrive. “The best part is running into people in the community years down the road, where they come up to you and say, ‘I’m still in recovery. I’m still doing well. Look, here’s my wife. Here’s my children,’” Castro explained. “That is like the best feeling and so rewarding.”

Superior Court Judge David M. Haws, who oversees the program, also reminded the community that support extends beyond the justice system. “You don’t have to come through the court system to get to it,” Judge Haws said. “If you or a family member has an addiction issue that’s causing harm in your life, look for help. We have help in our community.”

As the program reaches its 100th graduation and a quarter-century of service, it stands as a beacon of hope and a reminder that with the right support, change is possible. For these graduates, Tuesday’s ceremony was not just a celebration but a testament to hard work, resilience, and the promise of a fresh start.