Looking back at Yuma's Small Business Development Center for Fiscal Year 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) Small Business Development Center here is Yuma looks back at this last fiscal year.

According to Crystal Mendoza, AWC Small Business Development Center Director, the organization helped about 1,715 clients with 39 news businesses also they had over $3.2 million of capital formation.

Mendoza also added how important small businesses are the Yuma's economy as this last year there were over 100 new jobs created.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

