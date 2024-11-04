Skip to Content
City of San Luis offices closed for Veterans Day

today at 8:04 AM
Published 8:15 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Offices in the City of San Luis will be closed next Monday "in observance of Veterans Day."

In a press release, while the offices will resume regular business hours next Tuesday, emergency services will remain available to the public.

In addition, the City says trash collected on Monday and Thursday will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday while trash collected on Tuesday and Friday will be collected on Wednesday and Friday.

The City also says if anyone needs to make a utility payment, they can make their payments using the following options:

  • Online
  • Call 855-314-2095
  • Call 800-720-6847 to speak to a live operator
  • Use the self-serving kiosk outside City Hall
  • Use the drop box outside City Hall if anyone is paying with a check or money order

If anyone has any water or sewer emergency during that day, the City says they can call the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

