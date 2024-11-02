Yuma Nightmares Haunted House on Halloween night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a five year hiatus, Yuma Nightmares Haunted House made its return, with its last night being on Halloween.

The haunted house featured all sorts of scary costumes, actors, and spine-chilling props.

One local participant who dared to take the haunted tour shares their experience

"I've been waiting for something to like get my blood flowing cause I really like Halloween...Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and it's like there's not really much here in Yuma that I can compare to this," said Arlette Mannings.

The cast from Yuma Nightmares is looking to host a Nightmare Before Christmas at the same location later on this year.