Local News

Yuma Nightmares Haunted House on Halloween night

November 1, 2024 10:34 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a five year hiatus, Yuma Nightmares Haunted House made its return, with its last night being on Halloween. 

The haunted house featured all sorts of scary costumes, actors, and spine-chilling props.

One local participant who dared to take the haunted tour shares their experience 

"I've been waiting for something to like get my blood flowing cause I really like Halloween...Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and it's like there's not really much here in Yuma that I can compare to this," said Arlette Mannings.

The cast from Yuma Nightmares is looking to host a Nightmare Before Christmas at the same location later on this year.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

