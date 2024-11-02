Attorney General visits to warn elders about scams and frauds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Attorney General's Office stopped by Yuma today to warn people about scams and frauds.

Local gathered at Community Christian Church to learn some of the tricks scammers are currently using to try and steal your money.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, Arizona had the highest rate of elder fraud cases per 100,000 seniors in 2023.

The attorney general is now trying to prevent these scams from happening.

"We talked a lot about you know Bitcoin and cryptocurrency and gift cards, we want people to know that those are often associated with frauds and scams," said Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Lynne Pancrazi, County Supervisor, shares how she has almost fell for scams several times, and that events like these bring vital information.

"They highlight what's kept secret...You know, people don't want to bring out or let others know that they've been scammed," said Pancrazi.

The Attorney General's Office is making stops throughout Arizona. Their next being Safford, Arizona in December.