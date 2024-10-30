Gadsden Elementary School District hosts fundraiser to send marching band to London, UK

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) hosted a fundraiser event on Wednesday in preparation for a major upcoming field trip.

For the fourth time, GESD's Marching Band will be heading to London for the New Year's Day Parade.

Over 200 students and parents will be traveling.

To help with the cost, the school introduced their new food truck which they used to sell 300 meals along with a $1,500 donation from a local band.

The school says the new food truck will enhance student meals and also be used for special events and fundraisers.

"Together it's close to $1,000,000 that we needed to raise. What we did is we took advantage of the ribbon-cutting for our food truck and we tripled the money of our donation," says Lizette Esparza, the Superintendent of GESD.

The marching band heads out on December 29th and will spend a whole week in the United Kingdom.