Dia de los Muertos Brings Tradition and Celebration to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents came together Saturday night at the Colorado River State Historic Park to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Now in its fourth year, the festival, organized by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) in collaboration with the Chicano Art Collective, has become a cherished local tradition that honors Mexican heritage through art, music, and community gatherings.

Attendees enjoyed vibrant displays of commemorative altars, crafted by families to honor their loved ones who have passed. The event also included a lively Catrina contest, where participants dressed as the iconic skeletal figure celebrated in Mexican culture.

Live Mariachi music and folkloric dancers brought the park to life, creating a spirited atmosphere for the whole community. Local vendors offered traditional foods and handmade crafts, adding an authentic touch to the experience.

YCNHA Development Manager Anna Reagle shared her excitement about the event, saying, "It's a beautiful event and just to honor this big part of the culture in the Mexican heritage and the Hispanic community and just have everyone come out and enjoy. The weather is finally cooling off. It's beautiful out, and we're just having a lot of fun."

With its growing popularity, the Dia de los Muertos Festival has quickly become a favorite in Yuma, providing a space for the community to gather and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Mexican traditions.

Organizers say they hope the event will continue to flourish, allowing future generations to honor and share in the celebration of life and remembrance.

The YCNHA and Chicano Art Collective are already looking forward to next year's celebration, promising even more ways to engage and educate the community on this beautiful tradition.