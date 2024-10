YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Palms Regional Center hosted a free pumpkin patch event for families Saturday afternoon.

The event featured fun activities for families with younger children such as face painting, candy for kids in costume, refreshments, games, and prizes and crafts.

Children 10 years old and under were also able to pick their favorite pumpkin for free.

The event took place in the parking lot near Five Below from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.