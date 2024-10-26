YPD and YCSO participates in National Drug Take Back Day



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) both hosted Drug Take Back events on Saturday, which is National Drug Prescription Take Back Day.

The agencies say the event is designed for people who want to get rid of expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions that could be potentially dangerous.

Officials say it's an alternative way of disposing drugs as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away in the trash could pose potential safety and health hazards.

YPD hosted their event at YPD headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and YCSO hosted their event at the YCSO Foothills Substation.

The event was free and anonymous.