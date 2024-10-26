Locals attend 8th Annual Mayors’ International Bike Ride

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma County participated in the 8th Annual Mayors' International Bike Ride Saturday morning.

According to the City of Yuma, the event, which took place at the Yuma Civic Center, was to "unite communities and highlight the region."

The ride started at 8:00am, with registration starting at 7:00am. However, the event added a new feature where participants can pre-register on Friday at Paradise Casino, according to the City of Yuma.

Several elected officials from across the county, including Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, hosted and participated in the event.

The 25-mile ride started from the Civic Center's parking lot before making stops at the following locations:

Cocopah Korner

Somerton City Hall

Friendship Park in Gadsden

Montezuma Park in San Luis

The ride will finish in San Luis Rio Colorado, with a celebration happening at Benito Juarez Park, near San Luis Rio Colorado City Hall, soon after.

After that, the City of Yuma says riders can return from San Luis Rio Colorado via YCAT, but said spaces are limited.