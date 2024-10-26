Locals attend 12th Annual Bridget’s Gift this weekend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma County attended the 12th Annual Bridget's Gift Saturday night.

The event, which took place at the Cocopah Casino Event Lawn, with the gates opening at 5:00pm, was to "raise breast cancer awareness, educate the community about early detection and generate funding for breast exams and programs to eradicate breast cancer," according to the organization.

Singer Lauren Alaina served as the main headliner, with fellow musical artist Coffey Anderson serving as a special guest.

"Great thing is that Lauren was here in 2016 as an opener, and we've watched her grow and she's now on the Grand Ole Opry. A member of the Grand Ole Opry…doing great things out there. And Coffey has been here a number of times. He has ties to Yuma, family ties to Yuma, and he's family to us. So we love having him back and the community loves him too." Wendy McKay, Board Member, Bridget's Gift.

The event will end at midnight.