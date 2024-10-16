YPD issues Level 3 sex offender notification

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has issued a notification for a Level 3 sex offender in the community.

In the notification, YPD says 54-year-old Anthony Lorenzo Nelson is residing in the 200 block of North 15th Avenue in Yuma.

YPD describes Nelson as five-feet and nine-inches tall, weighing 205 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

YPD says Nelson pled guilty to the following charges in the following Superior Courts:

Two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under the age of 14-years-old in the Santa Clara County Superior Court on October 3, 2000

Two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in the Santa Clara County Superior Court on August 11, 2005

One counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in the Yuma County Superior Court on August 20, 2019

Nelson is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend, according to YPD.