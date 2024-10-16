APS crews heading home after volunteering to help Florida

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) crews are returning back to Arizona after they volunteered to help Florida restore power following the "one-two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton."

In a press release, 30 crews from across the state, including crews in Yuma, hit the road last week "in a caravan of bucket trucks to help people in need," and arrived in Florida on October 13 "to a community near Daytona Beach."

APS says crews "made a significant amount of progress quickly, safely completing 30 different assignments and restoring power to hundreds of homes and businesses."

Crews also "assessed damaged infrastructure, removed fallen trees and debris, installed new power poles and strung power lines," according to APS who adds that they worked "in heat, high humidity and swampy, flooded areas."

However, Florida ultilities said they can handle the remaining work and sent APS, along with other mutual aid crews, home as the effort was productive, according to APS.

Mike Poe, the Construction Maintenance Supervisor for the APS base in Yuma, said they were prepared to to work in "challenging conditions" because of crews working in Arizona's extreme weather and that APS crews were ready to stay "as long as necessary" to help those impacted by the storms.

"When you answer a call like this to help, you are ready to see the job through. While we were prepared to be in Florida for a month, we accomplished what we set out to do and it was incredibly fulfilling to know we made a difference for people. We're grateful for the experience and appreciate all the support from communities here and also from people back in Arizona." Mike Poe, Construction Maintenance Supervisor, APS Yuma

APS further says crew will return later this week to the following bases: Phoenix, Yuma, Douglas, Casa Grande, Payson, Snowflake, Flagstaff, Wickenburg, Cottonwood and Prescott.