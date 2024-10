YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy, a therapeutic horse-riding program in Yuma, held its grand reopening Saturday morning for the new season.

At the free event, guests enjoyed interacting with horses and other farm animals as well as visiting local vendors on site.

The farm closes during the summer months due to the heat, but it is now reopening its gates.

The farm is now open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free to attend.