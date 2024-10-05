Locals attend YumaCon 2024, voice actor from “Naruto” among featured guests

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - YumaCon 2024 is taking place at the Yuma Civic Center this weekend.

The event, which started on Saturday at 11:00am and went until 6:00pm, features a variety of vendors, both local and regional, panels and attendees who dressed up as characters in pop culture such as Darth Vader and Ghostface from the "Scream" franchise.

Ana Padilla, the Arts & Culture Program Manager for the City of Yuma, talked about the importance of YumaCon.

"This is like it opens up the doors…to a different generation. But also, we see not just younger generations, but also older. They come together because they have something in common, which is like whether it is the cosplay, the anime, the comics, just pop culture in general. We're here just to gap that bridge and create like this, you know, atmosphere where people [are] able to meet other people that have the same interests. And you know, whether it's like tabletop games, video games, vendors, you name it. So, we try to offer that to everybody."

This year's YumaCon boasts several featured guests, which include Catero Colbert, who voices Killer Bee on "Naruto," comic book artist Orlando Harding, and local and regional cosplayers such as Iachoku Cosplay and ThermoAZ.

There was also a Super Smash Bros. Tournament, a LARP tournament, and a Zen Room to help people deal with sensory overload. Food was also provided by Rolls and Bowls.

YumaCon will wrap up on Sunday, from 11:00am to 5:00pm. If you want to attend Sunday's event, click here.