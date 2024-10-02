City of San Luis breaks ground on construction of a new gym and Wendy’s

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis broke ground Tuesday on the construction of a new gym and Wendy's fast-food restaurant.

The gym will be located on County 24th Street, near Avenue E on the east side of San Luis while the new Wendy's will be located on Cesar Chavez Street and 10th Avenue, a corner that has been vacant for 24 years.

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel says both new businesses will boost the city's economic development.

"It's really a nice feeling to bring people from outside not only because of what they bringing, but because of the jobs that they're creating," Riedel explained.

Both businesses are expected to be completed by April of next year.